Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 68 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

