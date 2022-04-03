Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,627,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $59.63 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

