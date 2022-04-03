Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $521,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 490,888 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,398,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

