Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of T2 Biosystems worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTOO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTOO. StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $88.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.26.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.