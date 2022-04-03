Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $47,491,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.