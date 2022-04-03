Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

