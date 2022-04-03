AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $11.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

AVPT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 739,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 381,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

