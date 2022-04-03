AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

AVDX opened at 8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.34. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

