Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,318,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

