Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVVIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.33.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

