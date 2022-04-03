Axcella Health Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

