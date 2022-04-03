Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,425.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Axe has traded up 61.3% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $109,184.65 and approximately $48,425.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00365168 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.