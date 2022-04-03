AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 913,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,498,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 503,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 448,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

