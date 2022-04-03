Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

AYLA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

