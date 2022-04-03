AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.30.

AZEK stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

