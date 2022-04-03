B. Riley Begins Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

NYSE MDV opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $165,482 in the last ninety days.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.