B. Riley Begins Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
NYSE MDV opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
About Modiv (Get Rating)
Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.