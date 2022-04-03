Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €61.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.57 ($89.64).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.93. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

