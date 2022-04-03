Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.17

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.17 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.32). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 323.40 ($4.24), with a volume of 360,059 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.24) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.11) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 363 ($4.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,967.25).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

