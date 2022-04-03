Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

BBLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

BBLN stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

