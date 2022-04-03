Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 2,561,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

