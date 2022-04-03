Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.04) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.90 ($6.48) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

