Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

