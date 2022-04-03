Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of BLX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
