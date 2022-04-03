Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.30. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 68.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

