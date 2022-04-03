Bank of America Begins Coverage on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 273,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

