Bank of America Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE XM opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

