Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
BOH opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
