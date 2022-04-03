Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Raised to €5.45

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

