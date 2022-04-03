Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. 274,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

