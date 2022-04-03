Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

