Barclays Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $31.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.