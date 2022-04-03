Barclays Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $31.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

