Barclays Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $191.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SITE. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.63.

NYSE:SITE opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

