Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.37. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

