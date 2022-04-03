Barclays Downgrades Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vesuvius from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

