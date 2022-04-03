Barclays Increases NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target to $7.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
NEXI stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
