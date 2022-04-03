Barclays Increases NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target to $7.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NEXI stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

In related news, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

