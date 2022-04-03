Barclays Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $148.00.
AMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
