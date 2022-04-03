Barclays Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $148.00.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.