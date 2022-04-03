Barclays Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.00

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.87 on Friday. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.