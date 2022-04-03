Barclays Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.00

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.87 on Friday. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

