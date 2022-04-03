Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 43.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS opened at $7.95 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.