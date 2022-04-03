Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) target price on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,860 ($102.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,417.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,684.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,362 ($83.34) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($137.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

