Barclays Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $28.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

