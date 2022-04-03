Barclays Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $20.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

SWIM opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -24.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

