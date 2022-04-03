Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
