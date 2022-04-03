Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.52 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $30.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $145.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 675,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

