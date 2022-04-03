Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BRN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.