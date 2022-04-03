Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BRN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.