BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.11. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.33).
About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.