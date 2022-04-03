BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.11. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.33).

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.