Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $231,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.73 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

