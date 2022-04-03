Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $200,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Shares of DE opened at $416.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.58. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

