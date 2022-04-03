Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $222,000 in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 2,787.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

