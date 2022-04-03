Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $225,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

