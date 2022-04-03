Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $230,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

ITB stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

