Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $262,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $733,000.

GSY stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $50.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

